Gulalai accused of receiving Rs 7.2mln in construction of Bannu Link Road
PESHAWAR, August 3: Personal Assistant Noor Zaman has accused MNA Ayesha Gulalai of receiving Rs 7.2 million in the construction of Bannu Link Road.
Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that Gulalai struck a deal of a councilor ticket for Rs one million.
He alleged that the received money was used in the construction of a bungalow owned by her father.
Noor Zaman said that Gulalai had a four-kanal bungalow through corruption.
He said that her father had also made money through corruption.-Agencies
