Gulalai accused of receiving Rs 7.2mln in construction of Bannu Link Road

Image result for Gulalai

PESHAWAR, August 3: Personal Assistant Noor Zaman has accused MNA Ayesha Gulalai of receiving Rs 7.2 million in the construction of Bannu Link Road.
Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that Gulalai struck a deal of a councilor ticket for Rs one million.
He alleged that the received money was used in the construction of a bungalow owned by her father.
Noor Zaman said that Gulalai had a four-kanal bungalow through corruption.
He said that her father had also made money through corruption.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB decides to complete 16 pending inquires against Sharifs
Asma Jahangir slams judiciary and military Establishment
Cabinet finalised, will be sworn in today
15 suspects held in Punjab, Sindh during operation RuF
PML-N behind Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations: Imran
Pakistan to take steps to mitigate threat emanating from presence of Daesh in Afghanistan
COAS condemns terror attack on U.S forces in Kandhar
Gulalai accused of receiving Rs 7.2mln in construction of Bannu Link Road
PTI serves Rs30 mln defamation notice to Ayesha Gulalai
Give proof of PTI’s prohibited funds, SC asks PML-N lawyer
China vows to work with Pakistan to maintain momentum of rapid growth of CPEC projects
Pervez Khattak appreciates DFID for supporting various programmes in KPK

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved