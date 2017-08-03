COAS condemns terror attack on U.S forces in Kandhar

Image result for COAS condemns terror attack on U.S forces in Kandahar

RAWALPINDI, August 3: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday condemned the terror attack on United States Forces in Kandhar.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS offered heartfelt condolences on the death of two Special Forces soldiers who died in the incident.
He said, “We fully understand the loss and pain of victims’ families as Pakistan is undergoing a similar trial of blood in fight against common threat of terrorism.” He wished an early recovery of injured in the incident. -DNA

News In Pictures

NAB decides to complete 16 pending inquires against Sharifs
Asma Jahangir slams judiciary and military Establishment
Cabinet finalised, will be sworn in today
15 suspects held in Punjab, Sindh during operation RuF
PML-N behind Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations: Imran
Pakistan to take steps to mitigate threat emanating from presence of Daesh in Afghanistan
COAS condemns terror attack on U.S forces in Kandhar
Gulalai accused of receiving Rs 7.2mln in construction of Bannu Link Road
PTI serves Rs30 mln defamation notice to Ayesha Gulalai
Give proof of PTI’s prohibited funds, SC asks PML-N lawyer
China vows to work with Pakistan to maintain momentum of rapid growth of CPEC projects
Pervez Khattak appreciates DFID for supporting various programmes in KPK

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved