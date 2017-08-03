COAS condemns terror attack on U.S forces in Kandhar
RAWALPINDI, August 3: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday condemned the terror attack on United States Forces in Kandhar.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS offered heartfelt condolences on the death of two Special Forces soldiers who died in the incident.
He said, “We fully understand the loss and pain of victims’ families as Pakistan is undergoing a similar trial of blood in fight against common threat of terrorism.” He wished an early recovery of injured in the incident. -DNA
