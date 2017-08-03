Pakistan to take steps to mitigate threat emanating from presence of Daesh in Afghanistan



ISLAMABAD, August 3: Pakistan on Thursday said it will take all necessary measures to mitigate the threat emanating from presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.
In his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “These measures include effective border control and management.”
He pointed out that, “There are swathes of ungoverned territories in Afghanistan and Daesh and other terrorist outfits are gaining grounds there.”
The Spokesman rejected insinuations of Indian External Affairs Minister against Pakistan and said, “Our sacrifices and losses in the war against terror are unmatched.”
He said, “By leveling baseless allegations, India is trying to hide its own hands in state-sponsored terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.” To a question, he said, “Pakistan wants to have sustained, meaningful and result oriented dialogue with India that addresses all issues particularly the Jammu and Kashmir.”
Nafees Zakaria said, “Peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute.”
The Spokesman said, “Visiting Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice Wells had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad. The two sides reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations.”
He said, “The visit is taking place in the backdrop of US policy review on Afghanistan and the region and it provided an important opportunity to Pakistan to share its perspective on Afghanistan and broader issues relating to this region.” He said, “Latest human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir also came under discussion.” -DNA

