15 suspects held in Punjab, Sindh during operation RuF

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, August 3: Security forces have arrested fifteen suspects in Punjab and Sindh during the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF).
Sindh Rangers have arrested eight suspected criminals in various parts of Karachi. A statement issued by Rangers in Karachi said the accused were involved in target killings, forced closure of shops and arson.
In a separate action, Rangers arrested alleged Lyari gangsters,
Muhammad Hanif alias Annu and Zishan Danish. They were involved in target killings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, supply of unlicensed weapons and other crimes.
Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from them. Punjab Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have also arrested five terrorists during a search operation in Lahore.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the arrested terrorists were affiliated with banned organizations Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. -DNA

