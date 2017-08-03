Asma Jahangir slams judiciary and military Establishment
ISLAMABAD, August 3: Former President of Supreme Court Bar and Expert on Law, Asma Jahangir said that civilian godfathers have been expelled two times and it shows that how helpless the civilian godfathers are. She said that you should have given the decision against the mafias. She asked the judiciary to show me only one decision against the mafia. You cannot even given a decision against land mafia. She said the country is in the hands of Establishment. She asked under which law ISI works. It receives the funds in the name of masses then why its budget is not presented in the Assembly. She said that smell of Establishment is coming from the decision of the Supreme Court. She said the article which was used in the Supreme Court decision was not applicable in this case. I am not with Nawaz Sharif but with the law. I have never given vote to PML-N . I have always given vote to PPP. She expressed these views during programme Meet the Press at National Press Club in Islamabad on Thursday. She demanded that amendment in article 183/3 be made and article 62/63 should be made according to 1932 Constitution. Asma Jahangir said that the politicians have themselves hit their feet with an axe by forming military courts. And this is a big mistake on their part. The example of military courts is that a lawyer says that I cannot speak and from today doctors and engineers will speak in our place. -Agencies
