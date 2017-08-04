What Is Common Among These Names: Maulana Fazal, Asma Jahangir, Najam Sethi, Marvi Sarmad and Geo?
Disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif under a historical Supreme Court judgment is a huge setback for the stalwarts of the well-entrenched India Lobby in Pakistan.
This India Lobby does not operate as an organized body like the Israel Lobby operates in the United States of America; but it has powerful presence in various areas of ‘consequential’ nature. It has presence in the regional political parties. It has presence in the so-called Civil Society. It has presence in the Media. And now it has presence in the corridors of power.
The Engineers & the Creators of this Pakistan lobby have been at work ever since the end of the Afghan Jehad and the Zia era. Infact in the earlier eras too, this Lobby had been operating successfully. Sheikh Mujb was its product. As were the Sindhi nationalists. And of course the followers of Bacha Khan. The breakup of Pakistan in 1971 was a singular achievement of this Lobby—lauded recently by Modi during his Bangladesh yaatra. Another hugely consequential achievement of this Lobby has been a successful ‘blockage’ of Dams.
In the late 1990s the Policy-Planners of India were fascinated by Nawaz Sharif’s compulsive love of BUSINESS. And hence was launched the Back-Channel diplomatic offensive resulting in the Lahore yaatra of the Indian Prime Minister Vajpae.
After his ouster from power by General Musharraf, MNS came to regard the GHQ, the Military and the Generals as unaffordable ‘nuisances’ in his dreams and quest of unchallenged power and boundless business.
The India Lobby has capitalized on this mindset of the ousted Prime Minister. But now that MNS is no longer in the PM House, the India Lobby has to work overtime.
In a single day—on the 3rd of August, there were two frontal attacks on Pak Army and Judiciary in support of the ousted Prime Minister. One attack came from Asma Jahangir. And the other from Maulana Fazl ur Rahman. Her theme was that the Judiciary was playing in the hands of the Generals. And his theme was that by not allowing Corruption to become an acceptable norm in modern governance, the Judiciary had proved herself ‘being a partner in the hatching of an International conspiracy in Panama’ to oust Nawaz Government. Turbaned and bearded LOGIC need not be rational. But the India Lobby does have powerful ‘actors’ in Pakistan—-.
Ranging from minions like Marvi Sarmad to Maulana Fazl ur Rahman, to Asma Jahangir, to Najam Sethi, to some media houses of ‘monstrous’ power.
The goal of their activities is quite clear—to render Pakistan’s only credible institutions helpless.
THE PAKISTAN ARMY AND JUDICIARY OF PAKISTAN.
What Is Common Among These Names: Maulana Fazal, Asma Jahangir, Najam Sethi, Marvi Sarmad and Geo?
Disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif under a historical Supreme Court judgment is a huge setback for the stalwarts of the well-entrenched India Lobby in Pakistan.
This India Lobby does not operate as an organized body like the Israel Lobby operates in the United States of America; but it has powerful presence in various areas of ‘consequential’ nature. It has presence in the regional political parties. It has presence in the so-called Civil Society. It has presence in the Media. And now it has presence in the corridors of power.
The Engineers & the Creators of this Pakistan lobby have been at work ever since the end of the Afghan Jehad and the Zia era. Infact in the earlier eras too, this Lobby had been operating successfully. Sheikh Mujb was its product. As were the Sindhi nationalists. And of course the followers of Bacha Khan. The breakup of Pakistan in 1971 was a singular achievement of this Lobby—lauded recently by Modi during his Bangladesh yaatra. Another hugely consequential achievement of this Lobby has been a successful ‘blockage’ of Dams.
In the late 1990s the Policy-Planners of India were fascinated by Nawaz Sharif’s compulsive love of BUSINESS. And hence was launched the Back-Channel diplomatic offensive resulting in the Lahore yaatra of the Indian Prime Minister Vajpae.
After his ouster from power by General Musharraf, MNS came to regard the GHQ, the Military and the Generals as unaffordable ‘nuisances’ in his dreams and quest of unchallenged power and boundless business.
The India Lobby has capitalized on this mindset of the ousted Prime Minister. But now that MNS is no longer in the PM House, the India Lobby has to work overtime.
In a single day—on the 3rd of August, there were two frontal attacks on Pak Army and Judiciary in support of the ousted Prime Minister. One attack came from Asma Jahangir. And the other from Maulana Fazl ur Rahman. Her theme was that the Judiciary was playing in the hands of the Generals. And his theme was that by not allowing Corruption to become an acceptable norm in modern governance, the Judiciary had proved herself ‘being a partner in the hatching of an International conspiracy in Panama’ to oust Nawaz Government. Turbaned and bearded LOGIC need not be rational. But the India Lobby does have powerful ‘actors’ in Pakistan—-.
Ranging from minions like Marvi Sarmad to Maulana Fazl ur Rahman, to Asma Jahangir, to Najam Sethi, to some media houses of ‘monstrous’ power.
The goal of their activities is quite clear—to render Pakistan’s only credible institutions helpless.
THE PAKISTAN ARMY AND JUDICIARY OF PAKISTAN.