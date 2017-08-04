Pak-Iran ties to grow stronger during Rouhani’s second term: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, August 4: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday said that the ties between Pakistan and Iran will grow even stronger during the second term of President Hassan Rouhani.
“During the term of re-elected president, I see the relationship between Pakistan and Iran growing from strength to strength,” he said while talking to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Islamabad.
Talking about his visit to Tehran to participate in the oath taking of Iran’s re-elected President Hassan Rouhani, he said, “I am looking forward to going to Iran being present at the oath-taking ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani.”
He added that, “Relationship between Iran and Pakistan is already on very firm and solid foundation because Pakistan and Iran share great deal of commonality of views on a number of international relations.”
“Our relation goes back into the history as well; Iran was the first country that recognized Pakistan when Pakistan came into existence,” he said.
Rabbani said, “After the oath taking he will begin a bilateral visit of Iran on the invitation of the Honorable Speaker of the Majlis Ali Larijani.”
He said, “When I would be meeting Honorable Speaker of the Majlis, we would be looking at how better we can make our relationship on the parliamentary level. I think it would be beneficial to have regular exchange of parliamentarians between our two countries.”
“I think it would also be good and beneficial if officials of the two sides’ secretariat of the Majlis and the parliament in Pakistan meet, we can learn so much from one another’s experience,” he said.
He added that, “Regional and bilateral situation that is prevailing in the region and internationally would also come under discussion during meeting with Speaker of the Majlis Ali Larijani.”
“I also look forward to discussing with the Honorable Speaker how better Pakistan’s parliament and Majlis can cooperate with one another on international parliamentary forums, and we have the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), coming in October in St. Petersburg so I would be discussing that also,” he said.-DNA

