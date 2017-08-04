The next few months, or to be more precise, the run- up period to the 2018 elections, is going to be very crucial for this country About two months or so are going to be spent in uncertainty with the interim PM just biding time and waiting for the elected PM to take over the mantle of office from him.No major decision is going to take place during this intervening period and if all goes according to the plan of the ruling party and even if Shahbaz Sharif takes over as PM he will have a very limited time to act as PM before the next elections are due round about the mid of next year.The slot of the PM is not going to be all beer and skittles either for Khakan Abbasi or for Shahbaz Shareef.Their names too are mired in some mega corruption cases and the opposition would never allow them to have a smooth sailing while they hold the office of the PM.
Let us hope the Army leadership would go the whole hog to ensure that the CPEC does not suffer at all due to political chaos and uncertainty which is going to last till the next elections.The prevailing political circumstances in the country demanded an early polls and had they been called soon it would have been better instead of bringing in a new PM now and postponing it till June next.It seems that both the ruling party as well as the PPP don’t want early polls for their own different reasons.The PML(N) thinks it can enhance its strength in senate in March next on the strength of its numerical superiority in the present NA when a sizable number of Senate seats would fall vacant while the PPP does not consider it ready for early polls because of its organizational problems.
Political uncertainty mars the country
