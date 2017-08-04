PML-N, after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism: Imran Khan
Condemns attack on Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli
Welcomes parliamentary committee announced by PM
ISLAMABAD, August 4: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday condemned an attack on Lal Haveli owned by Awami Muslim League chairman Sh Rasheed.
In a tweet, he said: “We strongly condemn attack on Sh Rasheed at Lal Haveli by PML-N hoodlums waving guns/pelting stones. We
will not tolerate such intimidation.” He said that the PML-N, after SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif , has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism/attacks on institutions & and political opponents to intimidate them. Later, Imran Khan phoned Sheikh Rasheed and inquired his well-being. He asked Sheikh Rasheed not to worry as the PTI will stand by him. “You are courageous leader and the people across the country are with you,” he maintained. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has welcomed the parliamentary committee announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to probe into the allegations leveled by Ayesha Gulalai. -Agencies
PML-N, after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, August 4: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday condemned an attack on Lal Haveli owned by Awami Muslim League chairman Sh Rasheed.
In a tweet, he said: “We strongly condemn attack on Sh Rasheed at Lal Haveli by PML-N hoodlums waving guns/pelting stones. We
will not tolerate such intimidation.” He said that the PML-N, after SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif , has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism/attacks on institutions & and political opponents to intimidate them. Later, Imran Khan phoned Sheikh Rasheed and inquired his well-being. He asked Sheikh Rasheed not to worry as the PTI will stand by him. “You are courageous leader and the people across the country are with you,” he maintained. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has welcomed the parliamentary committee announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to probe into the allegations leveled by Ayesha Gulalai. -Agencies