Sacrifices of security forces in war on terror will not go waste: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 04 (SABAH): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the sacrifices of security forces in war on terror will not go waste.
In his message on Police Shuhada Day on Friday, the Army Chief offered salute to Shuhada of police and their brave families. In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the entire nation is proud of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to eliminate terrorism and crimes and protect lives of people.-Sabah

