ISLAMABAD, July 4 Federal government has offered prominent law expert Asima Jehangir the slot of Attorney General of Pakistan.
Sources said that government has decided to dislodge the present Attorney General Oshtar Ausaf from this slot. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after consultation with Nawaz Sharif, party head PML-N, offered this slot to Asima Jehangir.
It is desire of the government that Asima Jehangir may appear as Attorney General before the five-member bench during review petition and argue in favor of Nawaz Shaif. Asima Jehangir has already severally criticized the apex court’s decision. It would be difficult for Asima Jehangir to defend the corruption of Nawaz Sharif. Sources said that Asima Jehangir would respond to government after consultation with close friends and aides-Agencies
Govt offers AG’s slot to Asima Jehangir
