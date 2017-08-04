Govt offers AG’s slot to Asima Jehangir

Image result for Govt offers AG’s slot to Asma Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, July 4 Federal government has offered prominent law expert Asima Jehangir the slot of Attorney General of Pakistan.
Sources said that government has decided to dislodge the present Attorney General Oshtar Ausaf from this slot. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after consultation with Nawaz Sharif, party head PML-N, offered this slot to Asima Jehangir.
It is desire of the government that Asima Jehangir may appear as Attorney General before the five-member bench during review petition and argue in favor of Nawaz Shaif. Asima Jehangir has already severally criticized the apex court’s decision. It would be difficult for Asima Jehangir to defend the corruption of Nawaz Sharif. Sources said that Asima Jehangir would respond to government after consultation with close friends and aides-Agencies

News In Pictures

27 Federal Ministers, 16 Ministers of State sworn in
NAB to file reference against Mariyam, Safdar based on fraud and dodging
First Cabinet Meeting: Abbasi expresses reservations over SC decision against Nawaz
Petition filed in SC against Nawaz Sharif for chairing party meeting
Review petition against Panama verdict to be filed in SC: Saad Rafique
Govt offers AG’s slot to Asima Jehangir
Sacrifices of security forces in war on terror will not go waste: COAS
PML-N, after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism: Imran Khan
Pak-Iran ties to grow stronger during Rouhani’s second term: Raza Rabbani
Sri Lanka trail India by 572 runs
I don’t intend to continue with the current set-up: Sana Mir
Trump lashes out over Russia probe, after news of grand jury

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved