Review petition against Panama verdict to be filed in SC: Saad Rafique

Image result for Review petition against Panama verdict to be filed in SC: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, August 4: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that a review petition against Panama Papers case verdict will be filed in the Supreme Court (SC).
Talking to media in Islamabad, he said, “Nawaz Sharif will play bigger role in the politics in future.” The Minister said, “No compromise has been made on the respect, dignity and honour of the institutions.” Responding to a question, the Minister said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan cultivated the seeds of hatred and now he himself is being exposed before the nation.”
About the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai, he demanded that, “Imran Khan should resign from party leadership in the aftermath of the scathing allegations.”
“Where are Imran Khan’s dialogues pertaining to ‘be ashamed’ and ‘tender resignation’ now?” he asked. He clarified that, “Amir Muqam’s telephone call to Ayesha Gulalai was a fictional story.” The Minister asserted that, “Imran Khan himself is not ashamed of anything but expect others to do that. PTI members are present in the parliament aloingwith their female members; therefore Imran Khan should come forward and face the situation.” “Instead of targeting Ayesha Gulalai to form counter-narrative and accusing opponent party, Imran Khan should gather courage and prove the incident false,” he said.-DNA

News In Pictures

27 Federal Ministers, 16 Ministers of State sworn in
NAB to file reference against Mariyam, Safdar based on fraud and dodging
First Cabinet Meeting: Abbasi expresses reservations over SC decision against Nawaz
Petition filed in SC against Nawaz Sharif for chairing party meeting
Review petition against Panama verdict to be filed in SC: Saad Rafique
Govt offers AG’s slot to Asima Jehangir
Sacrifices of security forces in war on terror will not go waste: COAS
PML-N, after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has gone back to its old ways of hooliganism: Imran Khan
Pak-Iran ties to grow stronger during Rouhani’s second term: Raza Rabbani
Sri Lanka trail India by 572 runs
I don’t intend to continue with the current set-up: Sana Mir
Trump lashes out over Russia probe, after news of grand jury

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved