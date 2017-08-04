Petition filed in SC against Nawaz Sharif for chairing party meeting

LAHORE, August 4: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for chairing party meeting.
The petition was filed by Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.
The petition contended that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister by the apex court and he cannot preside over a meeting of the party.
The petitioner further stated that the party cannot be registered with Nawaz Sharif’s name. The petition argued that despite apex court’s verdict, the former prime minister has been seen chairing the party meeting which is a complete violation of court orders.
The petitioner prayed the court declared the formation of the Prime Minister and his cabinet with Nawaz Sharif’s consultations null and void.-Agencies

