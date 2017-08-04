First Cabinet Meeting: Abbasi expresses reservations over SC decision against Nawaz
Vows to continue Nawaz’s journey of democracy & development
ISLAMABAD, August 4: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while presiding first meeting of his cabinet on Friday vowed to continue Nawaz Sharif’s journey of development and democratic process in the country. He also expressed reservations over SC decision against Nawaz Sharif. Presiding over first meeting of his newly sworn-in federal cabinet, the prime minister directed for timely completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and power projects in order to end load shedding. “We will continue our fight against terrorism for restoration of peace in the region and globally,” he resolved at the meeting. Abbasi asked his cabinet members to not travel abroad unnecessarily and ensure attendance in all parliamentary sessions. He said the ministers will be bound to inform the PM Office before leaving the country. “The use of modern technology in respective ministries should be ensured and the merits of our performance must reach the people.” He said that he had authorised the cabinet members to make decisions in their respective domains and now he wanted them to deliver.-Agencies
