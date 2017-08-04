NAB to file reference against Mariyam, Safdar based on fraud and dodging
ISLAMABAD, August 4: In the light of Supreme Court directives, a reference of fraud, dodge and creating hurdle in the way of justice would be filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Mariyam Nawaz, Captain (R) Safdar in the Accountability Court by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
An important member of the NAB team who is part of preparation of the reference told that instead of corruption this reference would be based on fraud, dodge and lying in the court. He informed that the reference would be filed first of all in the Accountability Court.
Mariyam Nawaz and her spouse had submitted fake deed in the apex court, which was declared fake by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which probed Panama case. A five-member bench of SC judges has directed the NAB to file a reference against Mariyam Nawaz and Safdar Awan according to their crimes.
The NAB sources told that it was unanimous decision taken during preliminary preparations that reference would be prepared based on fraud by Mariyam Nawaz and Safdar. Under this reference, the court in its verdict would award seven years imprisonment to both, Mariyam and Safdar, beside impounding and confiscating their properties, assets and bank accounts. The leader of PML-N wanted to appoint Mariyam Nawaz as his successor but after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, she might be sent to jail upon proving of fraud.
Mariyam Nawaz will has to beg bail from court after September 15 while early permission from the court would be mandatory in case of foreign tours. – Online
