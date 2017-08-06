Ayesha Ahad’s allegations are baseless: Hamza Shehbaz’s spokesperson
LAHORE, August 6: Spokesperson of Hamza Shehbaz responded to the allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad on Saturday saying her press conference was a pile of lies.
He called it a reaction to Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of sexual harassment against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, adding that the claims leveled against Hamza Shehbaz are baseless. He said such allegations cannot overshadow the questions raised by Ayesha Gulalai.
Talking about the press talk, he said Ayesha Ahad has been brought into light by PTI leaders and was created during the 2013 general elections.
Imran Khan couldn’t even clearly reject the allegations even once. PTI should ask its leader to prove innocence rather than imposing allegations on others in reaction, it was stated.
Discussing Ayesha Ahad’s case, he said the case was taken to court in 2012 while she was declared a liar by court in February, 2014. – NNI
Ayesha Ahad’s allegations are baseless: Hamza Shehbaz’s spokesperson
LAHORE, August 6: Spokesperson of Hamza Shehbaz responded to the allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad on Saturday saying her press conference was a pile of lies.
He called it a reaction to Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of sexual harassment against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, adding that the claims leveled against Hamza Shehbaz are baseless. He said such allegations cannot overshadow the questions raised by Ayesha Gulalai.
Talking about the press talk, he said Ayesha Ahad has been brought into light by PTI leaders and was created during the 2013 general elections.
Imran Khan couldn’t even clearly reject the allegations even once. PTI should ask its leader to prove innocence rather than imposing allegations on others in reaction, it was stated.
Discussing Ayesha Ahad’s case, he said the case was taken to court in 2012 while she was declared a liar by court in February, 2014. – NNI