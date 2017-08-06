Fawad Chaudhry refutes statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, August 6 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday refuted a statement issued by his party’s central media cell against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which was attributed to him.
“Bilawal should not humiliate his father by speaking of corruption. After Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal’s father is extremely endangered by Imran Khan’s intent to fight against corruption,” read the statement issued by the party’s media cell on Saturday.
“The efforts to save Sindh by performing political stunts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will prove to be futile. Bilawal is being used to safeguard plundered wealth, instead of the Benazir Bhutto’s political heritage”.
“It was hoped the PPP chairman would not compromise the legacy of his mother and grandfather, but he has clarified that he holds politics of his father and aunt dear,” the statement, attributed to PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, added.
However, Chaudhry took to Twitter on Sunday to refute the statement.
“I am told that my name is used for statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said, adding that there was no question about him issuing such a statement.
“I keep Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in high regards,” he mentioned, in contrast with the statement issued by his party.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif seeking to destroy judiciary and democratic system: Imran
Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar
I will soon expose conspiracy hatched to dislodge me: Nawaz
Op Radd-ul Fasaad: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Never contacted Ayesha Gulalai, Amir Muqam: Reham
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain PM till 2018 general election: Sources
India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif
Fawad Chaudhry refutes statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Ayesha Ahad’s allegations are baseless: Hamza Shehbaz’s spokesperson
Trump wants Pakistan to change its ‘paradoxical’ policies of supporting militants: US NSA
Jadeja’s five-for wraps up India’s first innings win in Sri Lanka
Legal war: PCB’s case weak against BCCI, says Ehsan Mani

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved