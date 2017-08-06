Fawad Chaudhry refutes statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
ISLAMABAD, August 6 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday refuted a statement issued by his party’s central media cell against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which was attributed to him.
“Bilawal should not humiliate his father by speaking of corruption. After Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal’s father is extremely endangered by Imran Khan’s intent to fight against corruption,” read the statement issued by the party’s media cell on Saturday.
“The efforts to save Sindh by performing political stunts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will prove to be futile. Bilawal is being used to safeguard plundered wealth, instead of the Benazir Bhutto’s political heritage”.
“It was hoped the PPP chairman would not compromise the legacy of his mother and grandfather, but he has clarified that he holds politics of his father and aunt dear,” the statement, attributed to PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, added.
However, Chaudhry took to Twitter on Sunday to refute the statement.
“I am told that my name is used for statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said, adding that there was no question about him issuing such a statement.
“I keep Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in high regards,” he mentioned, in contrast with the statement issued by his party.-Agencies
