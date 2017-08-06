India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif
SIALKOT, August 6: Foreign minister Khawaja Asif has said on Sunday that India is disturbing situation at the western border besides the Line of Control (LoC).
While talking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said that Pakistani government wants to normalise ties with India but the neighbouring government is not taking any step towards it. Indian troops are violating ceasefire at the LoC and the government is also pushing for disturbance at the western end.
Terms between India and Pakistan would not better with Pakistan working towards it single handedly.
Asif said that Afghanistan needs to play a role here as well. Pakistan is fighting terrorism for many decades and the armed forces are to be accredited for the successful curbing of violence and terror attacks across the country.-DNA
