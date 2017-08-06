India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif

Image result for India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, August 6: Foreign minister Khawaja Asif has said on Sunday that India is disturbing situation at the western border besides the Line of Control (LoC).
While talking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said that Pakistani government wants to normalise ties with India but the neighbouring government is not taking any step towards it. Indian troops are violating ceasefire at the LoC and the government is also pushing for disturbance at the western end.
Terms between India and Pakistan would not better with Pakistan working towards it single handedly.
Asif said that Afghanistan needs to play a role here as well. Pakistan is fighting terrorism for many decades and the armed forces are to be accredited for the successful curbing of violence and terror attacks across the country.-DNA

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif seeking to destroy judiciary and democratic system: Imran
Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar
I will soon expose conspiracy hatched to dislodge me: Nawaz
Op Radd-ul Fasaad: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Never contacted Ayesha Gulalai, Amir Muqam: Reham
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain PM till 2018 general election: Sources
India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif
Fawad Chaudhry refutes statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Ayesha Ahad’s allegations are baseless: Hamza Shehbaz’s spokesperson
Trump wants Pakistan to change its ‘paradoxical’ policies of supporting militants: US NSA
Jadeja’s five-for wraps up India’s first innings win in Sri Lanka
Legal war: PCB’s case weak against BCCI, says Ehsan Mani

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved