Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain PM till 2018 general election: Sources

ISLAMABAD, August 6: The newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain the prime minister of Pakistan till 2018 general election. The creditable sources have revealed that the disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given permission to PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to permanent shift into PM house. The country security departments have also informed in this regard.
Sources said that newly-elected interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will continue as premier for the remaining 10-month tenure of PML-N as ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has indicated retaining his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif in the key province.
Earlier Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the top court in the Panama Papers case on July 28, had nominated his brother Shahbaz Sharif to succeed him after winning a by-election on his vacant seat in Lahore constituency NA120.
Abbasi was endorsed by Nawaz Sharif to hold the post for the interim arrangement of 45 days till Shahbaz makes it to Islamabad. -Online

