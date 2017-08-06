ISLAMABAD, August 6: Reham Khan has said on Sunday that she never had any contact with ex-PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai and PML-N’s Amir Muqam.
While responding to a series of allegations against her in a press conference, she elucidated that she neither know Gulalai nor wanted to speak about that issue. She pronounced that the one who has been accused should give the answer. “I am not answerable to anyone but Allah,” she said. Reham asserted that she was subjected to severe criticism but she kept silent over it. She clarified that no one has asked her to write the book.
Reham refused to speak about Imran Khan saying that she does not wants to talk about the person with whom she had ended relationship two years back. “Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified. Your way is now clear.
Why are you leveling allegations against me now?” asked Reham. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Haji Fazal Elahi and district councilors accused Reham Khan and PML-N of being behind Ayesha Gulalai’s alleged scathing allegations against Imran Khan. -DNA
Never contacted Ayesha Gulalai, Amir Muqam: Reham
ISLAMABAD, August 6: Reham Khan has said on Sunday that she never had any contact with ex-PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai and PML-N’s Amir Muqam.
While responding to a series of allegations against her in a press conference, she elucidated that she neither know Gulalai nor wanted to speak about that issue. She pronounced that the one who has been accused should give the answer. “I am not answerable to anyone but Allah,” she said. Reham asserted that she was subjected to severe criticism but she kept silent over it. She clarified that no one has asked her to write the book.
Reham refused to speak about Imran Khan saying that she does not wants to talk about the person with whom she had ended relationship two years back. “Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified. Your way is now clear.
Why are you leveling allegations against me now?” asked Reham. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Haji Fazal Elahi and district councilors accused Reham Khan and PML-N of being behind Ayesha Gulalai’s alleged scathing allegations against Imran Khan. -DNA