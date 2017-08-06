Op Radd-ul Fasaad: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

QUETTA, August 6: : Under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul Fasaad, Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted an operation the province’s Dera Bugti and Kohlu areas.
According to the ISPR, the operation was carried out upon a tip-off in which four terrorists were killed during shootout with the FC.
In the operation, several militant hideouts were also destroyed, according to the ISPR.
Killed terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and miscreant activities.
The ISPR said that mines, explosive material and tools of communication were also recovered during raid. -Agencies

