I will soon expose conspiracy hatched to dislodge me: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, August 6: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday he accepted the Supreme Court disqualification verdict because he believed in the rule of law, sources reported.
Sharif said he would soon reveal the conspiracy behind his disqualification. There were names of others in the Panama Papers as well but his family was singled out and subjected to accountability, he lamented. “I am not in favour of confrontation with institutions, thus I accepted the verdict.”
The Supreme Court vide judgment dated July 28 had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company owned by his son.
In an apparent reference to former president Pervaiz Musharraf, he questioned why those who abrogated the constitution of the country were not being brought to justice.
Sharif said that the people of the country have given his party mandate, which should be respected. “I was subjected to exploitation in the name of accountability. I won’t give in to any pressure. Masses have not accepted the verdict. I am well aware of what is going to befall me,” the PML-N leader said. “My case has been referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which will be supervised by the Supreme Court even though there doesn’t exist any such precedent.”
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met former prime minister at Punjab House. – Agencies

