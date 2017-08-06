Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar

Image result for Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, August 6: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Former Governor Punjab
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that thieves of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) can’t escape accountability by making noise on the streets.
He was addressing the workers in Shahdra along with other PTI representatives on Sunday.
“PMLN has launched an assault on Supreme Court and Army. This propaganda campaign of PMLN is not less than enmity with the democracy. Why election commission is not placing estoppels on the party activities of Nawaz Sharif when he has been disqualified.
This silence of election commission is question mark,” Sarwar added.
Former governor Punjab and an ally of Nawaz Sharif said that PMLN leaders submitted fake documents to save their corruption. “Nation will watch more proof of their corruption in accountability court after watching them in JIT”, PTI stalwart predicted. PTI leader Waseem Chaudhary also addressed the gathering.-Online

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif seeking to destroy judiciary and democratic system: Imran
Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar
I will soon expose conspiracy hatched to dislodge me: Nawaz
Op Radd-ul Fasaad: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Never contacted Ayesha Gulalai, Amir Muqam: Reham
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain PM till 2018 general election: Sources
India disturbing western border as well as LoC: Khawaja Asif
Fawad Chaudhry refutes statement against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Ayesha Ahad’s allegations are baseless: Hamza Shehbaz’s spokesperson
Trump wants Pakistan to change its ‘paradoxical’ policies of supporting militants: US NSA
Jadeja’s five-for wraps up India’s first innings win in Sri Lanka
Legal war: PCB’s case weak against BCCI, says Ehsan Mani

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved