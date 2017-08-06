Thieves of PML-N can’t escape accountability: Ch Sarwar
LAHORE, August 6: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Former Governor Punjab
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that thieves of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) can’t escape accountability by making noise on the streets.
He was addressing the workers in Shahdra along with other PTI representatives on Sunday.
“PMLN has launched an assault on Supreme Court and Army. This propaganda campaign of PMLN is not less than enmity with the democracy. Why election commission is not placing estoppels on the party activities of Nawaz Sharif when he has been disqualified.
This silence of election commission is question mark,” Sarwar added.
Former governor Punjab and an ally of Nawaz Sharif said that PMLN leaders submitted fake documents to save their corruption. “Nation will watch more proof of their corruption in accountability court after watching them in JIT”, PTI stalwart predicted. PTI leader Waseem Chaudhary also addressed the gathering.-Online
