Nawaz Sharif seeking to destroy judiciary and democratic system: Imran

  • Says GT Road rally aims at pressurising NAB

Nawaz seeking to destroy judiciary, democratic system after disqualification: Imran

ISLAMABAD, August 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday issued a statement expressing his reservations over Nawaz Sharif’s plan to travel to Lahore in a cavalcade via GT road
Khan said Sharif’s plan was a “deliberate attempt to continue undermining the Supreme Court of Pakistan by calling into question its decision on the Panama case,” which was a “unanimous decision” by the five-member SC bench after a “thorough investigation”
The PTI chief said that by doing so, Sharif was “attempting to destroy the judicial system in the country” and is now “prepared to destroy the whole democratic system.” Khan remarked that this “deliberate attempt by Sharif to attack the judiciary was in complete contrast to PTI’s acceptance of the SC decision on rigging despite the party’s misgivings over the judgment.”
“Sharif’s second purpose in going on the GT Road was to pressure NAB where his cases are to open against his corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, assets’ concealment and forgery,” the PTI chairman added.-DNA

