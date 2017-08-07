WILL YOU UNDO THE INJUSTICE YOUR THREE PREDECESSORS DID TO THE COUNTRY— DEAR AND RESPECTED GENERAL BAJWA—?
I have a case against three Generals who enforced the doctrine of necessity to snatch power from the elected governments.
General Yahya Khan overthrew the elected government of Field Mashal Ayub Khan in March 1969.
General Zia ul Haque overthrew the elected government of Z.A-Bhutto in July 1977.
General Pervez Musharraf overthrew the elected government of Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1999.
Some may have reservations regarding F.M. Ayub Khan’s government being called “ELECTED”. But didn’t he defeat Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah in the Presidential Election on January 2, 1965? Whatever the quality of the electoral process by which Maadar-i-Millat was defeated, the fact remains that it was an Election—also that no other Chief Executive in Pakistan’s history has been elected through a larger electoral college. The number of voters in the election on January 2, 1965 was 80,000. Has any Prime Minister been elected by an electoral college larger than 350 votes?
My case against General Yahya Khan is that he abrogated the Constitution that had created parity between the two units of the Federation —thereby creating an opening for regional, ethnic and linguistic schisms that resulted in the breakup of the country.
My case against General, Zia ul Haque is that he inducted SHARIFISM in the political culture of Pakistan. The term SHARIFISM for me means a mindset which believes in the use of authority for financial gains that tend to grow out of proportions and acquire the dimensions of PLUNDER.
My case against General Pervez Musharraf is that he missed a golden opportunity to purge the country of the forces of no-holds-barred corruption that had got entrenched in the power structure of the powerful political parties.
Had the cases registered against the ousted political leaders been allowed to move towards their logical conclusions, and no secret deal or NRO had come in the way of ‘political cleansing’ and ‘fearless justice’, Pakistan would not have by now been cringing under a mountain of foreign debt, and facing a future as uncertain as is staring at us.
Will you undo the injustice your three predecessors did to the country—-dear and respected General Bajwa—?
