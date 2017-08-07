Ayesha Ahad serves Rs200 mln defamation notice to Rana Sanaullah
LAHORE, August 7: After reviving her previous claims, alleged wife of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif – Ayesha Ahad – on Monday has served a defamation notice to Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for uttering derogatory remarks against her. Calling for an unconditional apology within seven days of receipt, the notice asserts that the law minister made a false and malicious statement before the media on August 6 by levelling fallacious and scathing allegations against Ayesha. The notice to Sanaullah has been served by Advocate Ali Zia Bajwa on behalf of Ayesha. It further asks for Rs200 million as compensation amount to damages caused by the minister’s statement for tarnishing her image, agony and distress. Over non-compliance, the notice warns the provincial minister of legal proceedings against him. Ayesha Ahad, a lady who claims to be the disowned wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, has been proclaiming that Hamza married her back in 2010. In a press conference on Saturday, she demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to probe her allegations against her alleged husband. She lamented that the incumbent PM formed a parliamentary committee to launch a probe into former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations but no committee or inquiry was set up for her allegations.- DNA
