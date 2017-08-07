Woman killed in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Image result for Woman killed in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, August 7: A woman was killed while another sustained injuries when Indian security forces opened fire on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing alleged on Monday. According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian security forces reportedly opened violated the ceasefire in the Nakyal and Khuiratta sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
Nakyal and Khuiratta sectors are located in Kotli district.
Senior Superintendent of Police Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz said that 45-year old Muneer Begum, wife of Muhammad Khaliq, was cutting fodder near an unmarked dividing line in her Sloor Tarkundi village when she fell victim to Indian army’s firing with “short range weapons” at 11.30am.
“Indian troops did not stop firing and as a result villagers were unable to remove her body from in front of their post for quite some time,” he added.
Another woman, identified as Musarrat Bibi, was injured in Keri sector in the jurisdiction of the Charhoi police station.
The ISPR claimed that Pakistan Army “responded effectively and targeted the Indian posts” which had allegedly initiated the firing.-Agencies

News In Pictures

GT Road plan is a conspiracy against SC: Imran
Efforts must continue for supremacy of constitution: Army Chief
Decision to disqualify me had been taken before the judgement: Nawaz
Shehbaz to keep serving as Punjab CM, announces Nawaz
At least 22 injured in Lahore explosion
Sharif family references: NAB decides to make six JIT members as key witnesses
Woman killed in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Pakistan committed to nuclear weapons-free world: FO
Ayesha Ahad serves Rs200 mln defamation notice to Rana Sanaullah
Two-time Tour de France winner Contador to retire after Vuelta a Espana
Amir five helps Essex crash the festival
Jadeja suspended for Pallekele Test

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved