Sharif family references: NAB decides to make six JIT members as key witnesses

Image result for six JIT members

ISLAMABAD, August 7: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to make six JIT members as main witnesses in four references that would be filed against Sharif family in panama scandal.
According to media reports, NAB as per orders of Supreme Court has started preparing four references against Sharif family and decided to make six members of JIT including Wajid Zia, Irfan Mangi, Amir Aziz, Bilal Rasool, Numan Saeed and Kamran Khursheed as prime witnesses because under NAB rules and regulations those who did investigation and record statements during investigation are made prime witnesses and now these six officials will verify all documents and record their statements as well.-Online

News In Pictures

GT Road plan is a conspiracy against SC: Imran
Efforts must continue for supremacy of constitution: Army Chief
Decision to disqualify me had been taken before the judgement: Nawaz
Shehbaz to keep serving as Punjab CM, announces Nawaz
At least 22 injured in Lahore explosion
Sharif family references: NAB decides to make six JIT members as key witnesses
Woman killed in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Pakistan committed to nuclear weapons-free world: FO
Ayesha Ahad serves Rs200 mln defamation notice to Rana Sanaullah
Two-time Tour de France winner Contador to retire after Vuelta a Espana
Amir five helps Essex crash the festival
Jadeja suspended for Pallekele Test

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved