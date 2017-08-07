Sharif family references: NAB decides to make six JIT members as key witnesses
ISLAMABAD, August 7: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to make six JIT members as main witnesses in four references that would be filed against Sharif family in panama scandal.
According to media reports, NAB as per orders of Supreme Court has started preparing four references against Sharif family and decided to make six members of JIT including Wajid Zia, Irfan Mangi, Amir Aziz, Bilal Rasool, Numan Saeed and Kamran Khursheed as prime witnesses because under NAB rules and regulations those who did investigation and record statements during investigation are made prime witnesses and now these six officials will verify all documents and record their statements as well.-Online
