At least 22 injured in Lahore explosion

LAHORE, August 7: At least 22 people were injured when an explosion occurred, reportedly in a truck, in Lahore’s Bund road area on Monday evening.
22 people were injured in the explosion, according to rescue sources.
MS Munshi hospital said that 22 wounded were brought, while 10 people were discharged after giving first aid.
He further said that 10 of the injured are under treatment while two have been referred to Mayo hospital.
It is suspected that the truck was coming from Swat, sources informed.
Following the explosion, a large contingent of security forces personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.
Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel also started a search of the area to ensure clearance from any explosive material.
According to SP city, the explosion took place in a truck loaded with fruits.
The police official added that it is suspected that the truck contained explosive material. ‘We do not know as of yet what has caused the incident in Lahore,” said Punjab police spokesperson Nayab Haider. A nearby three-storeyed building completely collapsed due to the intensity of the explosion.
The truck was completely destroyed in the explosion while nearby building were also damaged.-Agencies
