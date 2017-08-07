Shehbaz to keep serving as Punjab CM, announces Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, August 7: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has announced on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to ‘keep serving as the CM and would not come to Islamabad’.
The statement of the ex-premier has come in after the leadership had decided to appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim Prime Minister and Shehbaz Sharif as the premier after 45 days.
The former premier has cleared today that CM Shehbaz is to keep his position in Punjab and apparently, PM Abbasi is to serve as the leader of the House until PML-N’s tenure expires in mid 2018.
Nawaz Sharif has also said that he would not accept the premier’s position in case PML-N wins the review case in the top court. The ex-premier further said that the country was derailed due to wrong direction being undertaken for the last 70 years.
It is not acceptable that honourable judges should base the disqualification decision of an elected PM through interpretation of assets in a ‘different’ manner.
The ex-premier commented on the ruling of the top court that it was designed for the sole purpose of disqualification. However, Nawaz Sharif elaborated that his aims are not personal but connected to the masses and public interest.
The ex-PM observed that he intended to revoke NAB ordinance but did not get the chance to achieve the goal. -DNA
Shehbaz to keep serving as Punjab CM, announces Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, August 7: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has announced on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to ‘keep serving as the CM and would not come to Islamabad’.
The statement of the ex-premier has come in after the leadership had decided to appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim Prime Minister and Shehbaz Sharif as the premier after 45 days.
The former premier has cleared today that CM Shehbaz is to keep his position in Punjab and apparently, PM Abbasi is to serve as the leader of the House until PML-N’s tenure expires in mid 2018.
Nawaz Sharif has also said that he would not accept the premier’s position in case PML-N wins the review case in the top court. The ex-premier further said that the country was derailed due to wrong direction being undertaken for the last 70 years.
It is not acceptable that honourable judges should base the disqualification decision of an elected PM through interpretation of assets in a ‘different’ manner.
The ex-premier commented on the ruling of the top court that it was designed for the sole purpose of disqualification. However, Nawaz Sharif elaborated that his aims are not personal but connected to the masses and public interest.
The ex-PM observed that he intended to revoke NAB ordinance but did not get the chance to achieve the goal. -DNA