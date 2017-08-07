Efforts must continue for supremacy of constitution: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, August 7: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that efforts must continue in concert with other national institutions to defeat terrorism in order to establish the rule of law and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the army chief presided over 203rd Corps Commanders’ conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The army chief expressed full sanctification over the armed forces’ commitment to national defense and security, it added.
The ISPR said the forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security environment. It deliberated on regional security situation, especially Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.
It quoted the army chief as saying,”We look forward to a trust based on mutual cooperation which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace.”
The ISPR said the forum was briefed about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and it acknowledged positive long terms effects being achieved through Operation Radd ul Fasaad.
“The COAS especially appreciated successful conduct of Operation Khyber 4 in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal valley of Khyber Agency with minimal casualties of soldiers through high standards of professionalism.”
“The COAS directed that efforts must continue in concert with other elements of national power to defeat terrorism/militancy in order to establish rule of law and uphold supremacy of constitution,” said the ISPR. – DNA

