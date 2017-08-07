GT Road plan is a conspiracy against SC: Imran

  • Demands NAB file Hudaibiya Mills appeal in the court

ISLAMABAD, August 7: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the GT Road plan is a conspiracy against the Supreme Court. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he questioned who signaled Nawaz Sharif to come on roads. “Will it not derail democracy?” He said that a criminal is going to Lahore from Islamabad on government expenses. The PTI chairman said that Hudaibiya Papers Mills case has not been reopened despite a week. He maintained that Iqama is a method to money laundering. Imran asked the people to boycott Jang, Geo Group for supporting Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies

