THE JUDGES KNOW MIAN SAHIB THAT NO CRIMINAL CAN DETACH HIMSELF FROM HIS CRIMES
There is a great deal of talk about the sanctity of VOTE and the supremacy of civil authority these days. This ‘talk’ has been triggered by those elements or forces in the corridors of power which happen to be ‘reaping’ the ‘harvest’ of their DEEDS in governance.
Mian Nawaz Sharif is quite innocently tossing this simple-looking question at largely his ‘confused’ voters and partially at his detractors too: WHAT IS MY FAULT? NOT DRAWING SALARY FROM MY SON’S FIRM?
This is what is called the logic of a crooked mind.
MIAN SAHIB, you should be ashamed of yourself for causing such huge embarrassment to the NATION that voted you to power (in dubious circumstances though) not once —thrice. You accepted the job of a Marketing Manger in a small country, being Prime Minister of Pakistan! You did it for your son? Why? Why if not to facilitate transfer of ‘dirty money’ from one country to another?
Those who are aware of your hunger for money (which is matched only by your regally authoritarian ways) are not surprised at your twisted mind’s laughable logic.
How low you can stoop in pursuit of your goals is evident from the manner you have chosen to take on the very judges who gave you a kind of relief when they offered you an opportunity to come clean by producing before the JIT, some documentary proof of your claims regarding the ownership of the London apartments. They knew as you knew that you had no case. Yet they were kind to you, and didn’t endorse the judgment of Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar right away, despite the fact they were in complete agreement with their senior colleagues regarding the ‘quality of your claims.’ By trying to stab them in the back in return for their kindness, you are endorsing Aristotle’s view that no criminal can detach himself from his crimes.
As for ‘the sanctity of the vote’ line of argument, you were never voted into power by the people directly. You run a person political party (N) on the lines of a private ltd company. Unfortunately for this nation those 200 or so voters who vote for you in the parliament are, ‘in practice’ your employees.
This parliament that Syed Khurshid Shah wants to be supreme, is DARBAR of a few oligarchs —you being the most powerful among them—followed by Syed Khurshid Shah’s employer Mr Asif Ali Zardar.
