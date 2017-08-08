Terrorism taking further roots owing to non-implementation of NAP: Bilawal
KARACHI, August 8: : Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that terrorism was taking further roots in the country owing to no implementation of National Action Plan (NAP). .
In his message at the occasion of first anniversary of Quetta massacre martyrs, he said those who had played with the lives of innocent lawyers had not been apprehended so far
“it is our promise with the bereaved families of Quetta massacre
martyrs that PPP shares equally their grief. PPP stands with all the martyrs of the country. PPP is their real custodian. The attack on lawyers by the terrorists in fact is attack on the country and its constitution , Bilawal held. Terrorism in real is an attack on Quaid e Azam and its nation and we as a nation have to do mutual work to stop and to face this bad act of terrorism, he added.-Online
