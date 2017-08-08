Formation of Committee to probe Gulalai’s accusations challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD, August 8: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday challenging formation of committee to probe MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s accusations.
The petition was filed by lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi.
Petitioner pledged that Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exceeded his jurisdiction and constituted committee whereas directives of providing security to Gulalai were also not ‘correct’.
Riaz, in his petition, termed formation of committee as waste of public’s money and time. The petition further states that Ayesha did not display content of texts.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, PM Abbasi, MNA Gulalai, Imran Khan and Islamabad IG have been made plaintiffs in petition.-DNA

