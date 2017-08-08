Nawaz to leave for Lahore from Punjab House at 9am today

ISLAMABAD, August 8: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Lahore from Punjab House at 9am on Wednesday.
Workers have been asked to gather at Express Chowk where Nawaz Sharif will make his first address of the rally, which will reach here after marching through Margalla Road and Embassy Road.
He will be given a reception at Mujahid Plaza, Faisal Chowk, Blue Area. Another reception will be hosted in his honor at Zero Point, I-8 and Faizabad. Receptions will also be hosted at Shamsabad, Rehmanabad and Liaquat Bagh. The really will reach T Chowk after marching through Mareer Chowk and Kuchehry Road.
Later, the rally will reach Rawat City. The rally will reach Jhelum via Mundara, Gujjar Khan, Sohawa and Dina.
Nawaz Sharif will stay for a night at Sarai Alamgir.
On the other hand, the Islamabad Traffic police could not finalize an alternate route.
Meanwhile, 17 members of the Sharif family have reached Lahore by special planes.-Agencies

