PM Abbasi hints at amending Article 62 of the Constitution
ISLAMABAD, August 8: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday hinted at bringing an amendment in Article 62-1(f) of the constitution, which requires a public representative to be “Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest).
Speaking to anchorperson Hamid Mir Abbasi said his party, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will decided whether he was to stay as premier for 45 days or longer.
He said that Nawaz Sharif suggested his name for the prime minister and everyone extended their support in its favour.
The prime minister said his government, together with the opposition, may table a constitutional amendment bill.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif under the same article.
He said Nawaz Sharif has directed him not to come to Punjab House on Wednesday, however, added that he would go there.
“Upon reaching there, I would do as asked by Nawaz Sharif,” he added.-Agencies
