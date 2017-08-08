ECP issues notice to PML-N to appoint new party leader

Image result for ECP issues notice to PML-N to appoint new party leader

ISLAMABAD, August 8: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Pakistan muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), asking the party to appoint a new party leader, according to media reports.
It has been mentioned in the notice that according to the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified member cannot hold any office in a political party.
Nawaz Sharif, the current PML-N leader, was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court in the recent verdict on the Panama Papers case on grounds of failure to declare assets.
According to the PML-N’s own party constitution, if the party does not have a president for more than a week, the said seat needs to be filled as soon as possible.
The ECP has asked the party to inform the body as soon as the new party leader is appointed.
The ousted Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, is all set to embark upon a ‘historic’ two-day rally from Islamabad to his hometown Lahore.-DNA

