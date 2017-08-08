Hassan Nawaz partners with 2 companies having Israeli directors
KARACHI: Two partner companies of Hassan Nawaz’s Quint Paddington Limited have directors of Israeli nationality, sources reported.
Investigative journalist of a private TV Channel Arshad Sharif has revealed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz through his FZE-Capital company has partnered with two companies who have appointed Jewish people on director’s position. This should be noted that Nawaz was disqualified for holding Iqama of the same company.
David Pearlman was owner of one of the partner companies, Temple Secretaries, from 1994 to 2011. This company has appointed Barbara Kahn on a noted position who has been a director of Israeli solidarity campaign. Pearlman’s another company was named in Panama Papers as offshore company.
According to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Panama case Hassan Nawaz’s offshore companies were funded from the FZE-Capital, whose chairman was Nawaz.
Arshad Sharif has revealed that Israeli citizens were leading the global network of money laundering and Federal Investigation Agency of the United States was investigating to expose this network.-Agencies
Hassan Nawaz partners with 2 companies having Israeli directors
KARACHI: Two partner companies of Hassan Nawaz’s Quint Paddington Limited have directors of Israeli nationality, sources reported.
Investigative journalist of a private TV Channel Arshad Sharif has revealed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz through his FZE-Capital company has partnered with two companies who have appointed Jewish people on director’s position. This should be noted that Nawaz was disqualified for holding Iqama of the same company.
David Pearlman was owner of one of the partner companies, Temple Secretaries, from 1994 to 2011. This company has appointed Barbara Kahn on a noted position who has been a director of Israeli solidarity campaign. Pearlman’s another company was named in Panama Papers as offshore company.
According to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Panama case Hassan Nawaz’s offshore companies were funded from the FZE-Capital, whose chairman was Nawaz.
Arshad Sharif has revealed that Israeli citizens were leading the global network of money laundering and Federal Investigation Agency of the United States was investigating to expose this network.-Agencies