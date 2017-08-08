For disobeying SC, Article-6 should be applied on Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan
What message the criminals are trying to give to the public by
holding rally: Imran Khan
Anticipate elections soon, claims PTI is ready for polls
Says we are fully supporting Tahirul Qadri
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday. – SABAH
ISLAMABAD, August 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said Article 6 of the Constitution should be applied on Nawaz Sharif for flaying the Panama case verdict by the Supreme Court.
Addressing media here after the party’s central executive committee meeting, Imran asked what message is the former prime minister trying to give to the country by taking out rallies despite the Supreme Court verdict disqualifying Nawaz. He was referring to the planned GT road rally by PML-N on August 9.
“They are afraid of National Accountability Bureau…if they think they can escape from NAB by pressurising [institutions by taking out rallies] they are wrong,” the PTI chief said.
Imran added that the entire PML-N was busy trying to save one family instead of parting ways with it.
He said that PML-N should have parted ways with Sharif family after the Panama case verdict and elected a new president.-Agencies
Imran Khan said that he was expecting general elections in the country soon and claimed that his party was geared up for the upcoming polls.
Speaking to media personnel after PTI’s Central Executive Committee, Imran stated that he did not know what message were the criminals of the country trying to give to the public.
“For today’s show, patwaris are being prepared,” he said. “I challenge the patwaris to amass even ten percent of the masses they are claiming will rally to their cause,” he added.
Imran said that PML-N party representatives were speaking the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi.
Imran Khan said that he was anticipating that elections would be held in the country soon and stated that PTI was geared up for the polls.
“We will also announce our candidates for the elections,” he said.
Imran Khan announced that he will hold a huge political rally with Sheikh Rasheed in the coming days in Rawalpindi. During his press conference, the PTI chief also expressed support for Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri. “We are fully supporting Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri,” said Imran Khan.-Agencies/NNI
