Lately, some leading politicians of the country have started a very organised campaign aimed at discrediting some state organs in the public eye.The impression which they are spreading in public is that it is only they who are angels having descended from the skies.The rest of the state organs indulge in corruption bringing a bad name to them also.Now nothing can be farther from the truth than this strange excuse being traded about by them. They lay blame for everything that has gone wrong in the country at the door of the state organs.It seems that apparently they feel disturbed by the recent verdict and pungent remarks of the apex court against corruption in high places which have touched them on the raw.
There is a Chinese proverb which says the fish starts rotting from the top.It is simply unimaginable that the secretary of a government department or any of his subordinate can dare to indulge in corruption if his minister who is his boss is an honest person.The fact of the matter is that when political head of a ministry or a department starts indulging in financial corruption, some of his subordinate staff takes heart from it and it also starts making hay as long as the sun shines.
Only a single honest man at the top can create a lot of difference in his department.
Fish starts rotting from the top
Lately, some leading politicians of the country have started a very organised campaign aimed at discrediting some state organs in the public eye.The impression which they are spreading in public is that it is only they who are angels having descended from the skies.The rest of the state organs indulge in corruption bringing a bad name to them also.Now nothing can be farther from the truth than this strange excuse being traded about by them. They lay blame for everything that has gone wrong in the country at the door of the state organs.It seems that apparently they feel disturbed by the recent verdict and pungent remarks of the apex court against corruption in high places which have touched them on the raw.
There is a Chinese proverb which says the fish starts rotting from the top.It is simply unimaginable that the secretary of a government department or any of his subordinate can dare to indulge in corruption if his minister who is his boss is an honest person.The fact of the matter is that when political head of a ministry or a department starts indulging in financial corruption, some of his subordinate staff takes heart from it and it also starts making hay as long as the sun shines.
Only a single honest man at the top can create a lot of difference in his department.