Narcotics Minister appreciates ANF’s achievements in combating drug trafficking

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, HI (M) SBt, TBt visiting Anti Narcotics Force Headquarters in Rawalpindi. – DNA

RAWALPINDI, August 9: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. General (R) Syed Salahuddin Tirmizi, HI (M), SBt, TBt visited Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control. He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, HI (M) and Senior Staff Officers of ANF. Federal Minster laid floral wreath on ANF Shuhada Monument and offered Dua for ANF
shuhada who laid their lives in the line of duty.
Director General ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M) briefed the federal minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.
During the briefing, DG ANF highlighted that during 2017, ANF has surpassed all previous records of its successes.
During the Year 2017, ANF registered 693 cases, arrested 771 persons involved in drug trafficking, seized 31598 kgs Opium, 26564 kgs Heroin, 92695 kgs Hashish, 55444 kgs precursor chemicals and about 2000 kgs of synthetic drugs. Eight drug trafficking organizations involved in this heinous crime were also busted.
The Minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.
DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 Kms porous border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan Opiates and Hashish. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.
Minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.
The minister appreciated ANF’s achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at National, regional and global level. Minister assured his all-out support to DG ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.-PR

News In Pictures

Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections
COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Harmain Sharifain
Disqualified Nawaz Sharif begins road show
Nawaz places the most loyal brother in an ambiguous position: Tehmina Durrani
Major among 4 martyred in clash with terrorists: Army
Khurshid Shah opposes amendment to Articles 62, 63
Narcotics Minister appreciates ANF’s achievements in combating drug trafficking
Seven arrested in raid on Karachi seminary suspected of facilitating TTP
Najam Sethi elected new PCB chairman
Herath to be rested for Pallekele Test
Home court no help as Bouchard falls in Toronto
North Korea threatens missile strike on US territory Guam

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved