Narcotics Minister appreciates ANF’s achievements in combating drug trafficking
Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, HI (M) SBt, TBt visiting Anti Narcotics Force Headquarters in Rawalpindi. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, August 9: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. General (R) Syed Salahuddin Tirmizi, HI (M), SBt, TBt visited Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control. He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, HI (M) and Senior Staff Officers of ANF. Federal Minster laid floral wreath on ANF Shuhada Monument and offered Dua for ANF
shuhada who laid their lives in the line of duty.
Director General ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M) briefed the federal minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.
During the briefing, DG ANF highlighted that during 2017, ANF has surpassed all previous records of its successes.
During the Year 2017, ANF registered 693 cases, arrested 771 persons involved in drug trafficking, seized 31598 kgs Opium, 26564 kgs Heroin, 92695 kgs Hashish, 55444 kgs precursor chemicals and about 2000 kgs of synthetic drugs. Eight drug trafficking organizations involved in this heinous crime were also busted.
The Minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.
DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 Kms porous border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan Opiates and Hashish. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.
Minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.
The minister appreciated ANF’s achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at National, regional and global level. Minister assured his all-out support to DG ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.-PR
