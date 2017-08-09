Khurshid Shah opposes amendment to Articles 62, 63

Image result for Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD, August 9: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Wednesday opposed amendment to Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.
Talking to media, Khurshid Shah said that it was not appropriate time to amend the Article 62 and 63. He said that PPP had begged Mian Nawaz Sharif for amending the article when the 18th Amendment was being passed.
He added that wrong advices were being given to Nawaz Sharif.
Shah opined that National Assembly’s term should be cut to four years. Shah also opposed early elections, saying that election should be held after the National Assembly complete its constitutional term. To a question about PTI, Shah said that PPP was not engaged in any kind of negotiation or talks with PTI. “They are in opposition so we are too,” Shah commented.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections
COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Harmain Sharifain
Disqualified Nawaz Sharif begins road show
Nawaz places the most loyal brother in an ambiguous position: Tehmina Durrani
Major among 4 martyred in clash with terrorists: Army
Khurshid Shah opposes amendment to Articles 62, 63
Narcotics Minister appreciates ANF’s achievements in combating drug trafficking
Seven arrested in raid on Karachi seminary suspected of facilitating TTP
Najam Sethi elected new PCB chairman
Herath to be rested for Pallekele Test
Home court no help as Bouchard falls in Toronto
North Korea threatens missile strike on US territory Guam

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved