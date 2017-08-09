Major among 4 martyred in clash with terrorists: Army
ISLAMABAD, August : Pakistan army says that four soldiers including an officer were martyred in exchange of firing in Upper Dir district early Wednesday.
The clash took place after the security personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation against a terrorist hideout at village Sherotkai in the outskirts of Timergara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.
The terrorists opened fire as the security team conducted the raid, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.
One of two suicide bombers present in hideout exploded himself while the other one got killed in exchange of fire. One terrorist was apprehended during the operation, the army said.
“An officer and three soldiers sacrificed their lives while foiling a devastating terrorist activity,” it said. Maj Ali Salman of an intelligence agency led the raiding team, who was also killed during the clash. The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility. TTP had previously been active in Dir district, some of its parts border with Afghanistan, however, the security forces have cleared the whole areas.-DNA
Major among 4 martyred in clash with terrorists: Army
ISLAMABAD, August : Pakistan army says that four soldiers including an officer were martyred in exchange of firing in Upper Dir district early Wednesday.
The clash took place after the security personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation against a terrorist hideout at village Sherotkai in the outskirts of Timergara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.
The terrorists opened fire as the security team conducted the raid, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.
One of two suicide bombers present in hideout exploded himself while the other one got killed in exchange of fire. One terrorist was apprehended during the operation, the army said.
“An officer and three soldiers sacrificed their lives while foiling a devastating terrorist activity,” it said. Maj Ali Salman of an intelligence agency led the raiding team, who was also killed during the clash. The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility. TTP had previously been active in Dir district, some of its parts border with Afghanistan, however, the security forces have cleared the whole areas.-DNA