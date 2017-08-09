Nawaz places the most loyal brother in an ambiguous position: Tehmina Durrani
LAHORE, August 9: Tehmina Durrani, women’s rights activist, author and one of the wives of Shehbaz Sharif, has on Wednesday took to Twitter and said if she were to advise the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she would have requested him to address the nation instead of putting a ‘most loyal’ brother in such a contradictory position as Punjab Chief Minister (CM).
Durrani let it be known that there is no rift in the Sharif family. She said it is a ruthless and uncaring demand from CM Shehbaz to save ‘the day’. My past proves that I speak ‘freedom’, she remarked.-Agencies
