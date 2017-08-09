Disqualified Nawaz Sharif begins road show

Nawaz spends night in Punjab House, Rawalpindi and restart journey today
ISLAMABAD, August 9: Disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has on Wednesday started his journey to Lahore from Islamabad via the famous Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) in a bid to show his popularity among the people despite security concerns following a bomb blast in the Punjab province’s capital.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Khajawa Asif bid farewell to Nawaz Sharif who embarked on his journey to Lahore road show via the famous Grand Trunk Road (GT Road).
Fear griped Sharif’s party workers after the truck bombing killed at least two persons and injured 30 others on Monday. “The security is an issue, though elaborate measures are being taken to make the journey free of any risk,” a PML-N leader said. Nawaz Sharif has also planned to deliver speeches at important places where even bigger crowds of supporters are expected to turn up. Before embarking on the journey, the former prime minister held a meeting with key party leaders, including Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Carvan of the former Prime Minister gathered at D Chowk, Islamabad from where it reached Faizabad, Shamsabad and then Saddar. Nawaz Sharif will stay at Punjab House, Rawalpindi and restart his journey to Lahore on Thursday morning. -Agencies
