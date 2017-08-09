COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Harmain Sharifain

  • Saudi Dy Defence Minister lauds Pakistan’s efforts, successes, and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aysh, Deputy Defence Minister, KSA meeting with
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. – DNA

RAWALPINDI, August 9: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan is committed to the defense of the Haramain Sharifain as well as safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aysh met the army chief to discuss the matters of bilateral interest, including the broader regional security situation.
The army chief assured Saudi dignitary that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic relationship with the KSA.
The ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying, Pakistan holds its defence ties with Saudi Arabia in the highest esteem.
The Saudi deputy defence minister lauded Pakistan’s efforts, successes, and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s full support to Pakistan’s positions on all matters. -NNI

