Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections
ISLAMABAD, August 9: Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he wishes that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continues as premier till the end of the government’s tenure.
“It is my wish that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remains prime minister until the end of the tenure,” Nawaz said in his brief remarks after a high-level party meeting before departing for his GT Road rally.
The former prime minister expressed his confidence in the newly-elected premier, hoping Abbasi will complete the work that he [Nawaz] started.
Nawaz also said that his brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is the pride of Pakistan and Punjab, adding that his work in the province has become a role model for others.
The former prime minister said his journey for Lahore via the GT Road has been organised so he can express gratitude to the masses for their support to him and his party.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation’s trust inspired his brother Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz departed the Punjab House early Wednesday to formally begin his journey for Lahore via the GT Road. The decision for Nawaz Sharif to reach out to masses by travelling via GT Road was taken at a party meeting at Punjab House a couple of days ago.
The Punjab CM tweeted prayers for the safety of those participating in the PML-N rally.
Shehbaz said public engagement is a fundamental right of every political party, terming it the linchpin of the democratic order and oxygen for political parties.-DNA
