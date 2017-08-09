Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections

Image result for Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections

ISLAMABAD, August 9: Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he wishes that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continues as premier till the end of the government’s tenure.
“It is my wish that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remains prime minister until the end of the tenure,” Nawaz said in his brief remarks after a high-level party meeting before departing for his GT Road rally.
The former prime minister expressed his confidence in the newly-elected premier, hoping Abbasi will complete the work that he [Nawaz] started.
Nawaz also said that his brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is the pride of Pakistan and Punjab, adding that his work in the province has become a role model for others.
The former prime minister said his journey for Lahore via the GT Road has been organised so he can express gratitude to the masses for their support to him and his party.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation’s trust inspired his brother Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz departed the Punjab House early Wednesday to formally begin his journey for Lahore via the GT Road. The decision for Nawaz Sharif to reach out to masses by travelling via GT Road was taken at a party meeting at Punjab House a couple of days ago.
The Punjab CM tweeted prayers for the safety of those participating in the PML-N rally.
Shehbaz said public engagement is a fundamental right of every political party, terming it the linchpin of the democratic order and oxygen for political parties.-DNA

News In Pictures

Nawaz wants Abbasi to remain PM till next general elections
COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Harmain Sharifain
Disqualified Nawaz Sharif begins road show
Nawaz places the most loyal brother in an ambiguous position: Tehmina Durrani
Major among 4 martyred in clash with terrorists: Army
Khurshid Shah opposes amendment to Articles 62, 63
Narcotics Minister appreciates ANF’s achievements in combating drug trafficking
Seven arrested in raid on Karachi seminary suspected of facilitating TTP
Najam Sethi elected new PCB chairman
Herath to be rested for Pallekele Test
Home court no help as Bouchard falls in Toronto
North Korea threatens missile strike on US territory Guam

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved