Justice Ejaz ul Hasan Faces A Great Challenge

“Against whom is this rally directed?” Qamar ur Zaman Kaira asked in a TV programme yesterday: “Against the Government of Punjab ? Against the Pak Army? Against the Supreme Court of Pakistan ? Against whom? Whom is Mian Nawaz Sharif targeting?”
This chain of questions is so simple and so pertinent that Kaira deserves a pat on the back.
The leaflets thrown from the helicopters above have the answer: “THEY who failed to find any proof against Mian Nawaz Sharif in the case involving the ownership of the London flats, pounced upon the flimsy issue of Iqama, and declared the (ex) prime minister ‘disqualified’ for failing to receive his Darham 10000 p.m salary from his son’s firm in Dubai.”
There may be a lot of ambiguity in determining the THEY of this proposition, but those who are conspicuous by their presence in this THEY are SIX of the JUDGES of the Supreme Court of Pakistan— the five members of the Panama bench + the Chief Justice. The others in the THEY of this proposition are clearly the ‘Generals’ who have never failed to ‘usurp’ power from the ‘elected’ leaders of the people.
The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif therefore is seeking to prove his innocence and thereby vindicate his honour in the eyes of his vote bank, and his supporters in the various INTEREST groups, by creating a perception that the Judges and the Generals had already made up their mind to kick him out so as to keep him from carrying out his agenda of PROGRESS & PROSPERITY.
This ‘narrative’ constructed by the Coterie of Crooks surrounding the disgraced Prime Minister is nothing short of an INDICTMENT of our Judiciary and our Military.
The only way the honour of these institutions and of the people of Pakistan can be vindicated is TO PROVE BEYOND A SHADOW OF DOUBT that the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan deserves every BIT of DISGRACE he has earned. For that purpose every effort and every conspiracy of the ruling party will have to be foiled quite vigilantly by the MAN OF THE MOMENT NOW—- Justice Ejaz ul Hasan.
Justice Ejaz ul Hasan Faces A Great Challenge
