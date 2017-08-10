PM directs to accelerate work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme
ISLAMABAD, August 10: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed to expedite work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme for lower and medium income groups across the country and submit the recommendations of the Inter-Ministerial Committee in this connection.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on the functions, completed and various ongoing projects as well as future projects of Ministry of Housing and Works at Prime Minister Office today.
The Meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Housing & Works Mr. Akram Khan Durrani. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of the Ministry during the last four years and various projects being executed, including PHA Foundation, for Federal Government employees and lower income groups.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on the Prime Minister’s low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme for lower and medium income groups across the country. It was informed that Inter Ministerial Committee has completed its recommendations for the Scheme.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on FGEHF membership drive to provide residential plots to government servants in different categories at subsidized rates. The Prime Minister directed that merit must be adhered to while allocation of residential plots and maximum affordable rates should be offered to government servants in this regard.
The Housing Ministry needs to be innovative and apply modern standards with changing times without compromising quality and affordability while acquiring and developing land, designing and construction, the Prime Minister emphasized.
The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Housing and Works to submit a comprehensive proposal and plan of action on early basis aimed at giving best quality and low cost housing to the government servants as well as to meet the housing needs of Federal Government employees in the next meeting. -DNA
PM directs to accelerate work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme
ISLAMABAD, August 10: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed to expedite work on low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme for lower and medium income groups across the country and submit the recommendations of the Inter-Ministerial Committee in this connection.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on the functions, completed and various ongoing projects as well as future projects of Ministry of Housing and Works at Prime Minister Office today.
The Meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Housing & Works Mr. Akram Khan Durrani. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of the Ministry during the last four years and various projects being executed, including PHA Foundation, for Federal Government employees and lower income groups.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on the Prime Minister’s low cost Apna Ghar Housing Scheme for lower and medium income groups across the country. It was informed that Inter Ministerial Committee has completed its recommendations for the Scheme.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on FGEHF membership drive to provide residential plots to government servants in different categories at subsidized rates. The Prime Minister directed that merit must be adhered to while allocation of residential plots and maximum affordable rates should be offered to government servants in this regard.
The Housing Ministry needs to be innovative and apply modern standards with changing times without compromising quality and affordability while acquiring and developing land, designing and construction, the Prime Minister emphasized.
The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Housing and Works to submit a comprehensive proposal and plan of action on early basis aimed at giving best quality and low cost housing to the government servants as well as to meet the housing needs of Federal Government employees in the next meeting. -DNA